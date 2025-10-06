French startup launches solar-based EV charging optimization system

From pv magazine France

DejaBlue, a company specializing in smart charging solutions for electric vehicles, announced the launch of a plug-and-play solar optimization module designed to intelligently manage EV charging on sites equipped with photovoltaic panels.

DejaBlue – founded in 2023 by a Franco-American team of technology, energy and mobility experts – is introducing the first plug-and-play solar optimization module on the French market for EV charging at solar-equipped sites.

The DejaSense energy management system allows companies to increase their self-consumption by 20% to 30%, depending on the number of chargers used, the amount of solar energy produced and their self-consumption rate.

The savings vary with the number of charging stations in operation. With an average electricity price of €0.17 ($0.19)/kWh and a 25 kWh charge, compared to a feed-in tariff of €0.0886/kWh, a French site with 10 vehicles charging can save up to €600 per month. The more cars charging, the greater the savings.

DejaBlue makes charging smart by automatically leveraging solar production peaks, increasing clean energy use and reducing costs. For an SME equipped with charging stations, the system ensures a return on investment in 3 to 6 months after installation, according to the company.

At most EV-equipped sites, such as corporate and airport parking lots or university campuses, vehicles remain parked for several hours or days. In this context, charging does not need to start immediately. DejaSense allows charging to be delayed to coincide with solar production peaks, instead of drawing grid power in the morning. The flexibility maximizes excess solar use during the day without compromising charge levels at departure.

The system dynamically adjusts charging sessions to maximize efficiency while ensuring each vehicle is charged on time. Easy to deploy, the module is installed next to the electrical panel. It is compatible with all Open Charge Point Protocol charging stations and solar inverters.

The module measures solar production and consumption in real time, then adjusts charging with an AI algorithm. Managers gain live monitoring, while users can choose between two modes: eco, which prioritizes solar-based charging with possible delays, or priority for fast charging. In bad weather, the system switches to the grid to ensure full charging.

Comepa Industries, a manufacturer of advanced equipment, was among the first to test the system. With 10 charging terminals on a 140 kVA site coupled with a 120 kW solar plant, the company cut grid dependence by one third and raised its solar self-consumption rate by 23%.