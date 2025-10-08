Germany wraps up solar-plus-storage tender with average price of €0.0531/kWh

From pv magazine Germany

Germany has concluded a recent tender for innovative renewable energy projects. The exercise drew 163 bids with a total capacity of 2,182 MW. The authorities awarded 33 projects with a total capacity of 485.7 MW.

All selected projects were for PV plants combined with energy storage.

The German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) said the tariffs ranged from €0.0479 ($0.0557)/kWh to €0.0559/kWh, with an average price of €0.0531/kWh.

Bavaria received the most awarded capacity, with 122 MW, with Schleswig-Holstein and Brandenburg securing 54 MW and 52 MW, respectively.

In the previous tender of the same kind, held in July, the Federal Network Agency awarded 486 MW of capacity at final prices ranging from €0.0500/kWh to €0.0639/kWh, while in a tender held in October 2024 it selected 50 projects with a total capacity of 587 MW, with final prices spanning from €0.0674/kWh to €0.0745/kWh and an average price of €0.0709/kWh.

In another auction finalized in July, the German authorities awarded 43 projects with a total capacity of 512 MW. The final tariffs ranged from €0.0678/kWh to €0.0917/kWh, with an average price of €0.0833/kWh.

The previous exercise, finalized in October 2023, assigned 32 projects with a total capacity of 408 MW. The final tariffs ranged from €0.077/kWh to €0.0878/kWh, with an average price of €0.08/kWh.

Through these tenders, the Bundesnetzagentur mostly selects PV projects combined with energy storage.