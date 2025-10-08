Large-scale PV faces market contraction in Brazil

From pv magazine Brazil

By September 2025, 935 MW of utility-scale photovoltaic capacity came online in Brazil.

From January to the end of September, newly connected large-scale solar plants reached 1,718 GW of new capacity, up from 4,050 GW in the same period in 2024.

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) expects “centralized” solar to add a total of 3,493 GW in 2025, up from 5,589 GW installed in 2024.

While solar and wind power additions are expected to decline in 2025 compared to last year—from 4,240 GW to 2,852 GW for wind power—the growth in new thermal power plants is expected to increase from 907 MW in 2024 to 3,212 GW this year. Hydroelectric plants, mini-hydroelectric plants, and auxiliary hydroelectric plants are expected to total 312 MW in 2025, up from 57 MW in 2024.

The utility-scale solar generation segment and renewable energy as a whole are currently facing their greatest challenge: curtailment, which reaches up to 20% of the potential output and discourages new investments in large-scale projects.

The solutions proposed by the Brazilian PV association, ABSolar, include offsetting the losses suffered in recent years, expanding transmission infrastructure, and maintaining grid stability, including greater energy storage capacity during periods of excess supply.

Two photovoltaic complexes that are part of the New Growth Acceleration Program (New PAC) came online at the end of September in the northeast, adding nearly 300 MW of capacity to Brazil's electricity grid.

The Lins Photovoltaic Complex came online on September 18 in the municipality of São Gonçalo do Amarante, Ceará (CE). Comprising 59 generating units, distributed across two plants, the complex has 182 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity. The Lins 01 plant has 29 generating units, for a total of 90 MW, while Lins 02 has 30 generating units and 92 MW.

The project will be connected to the basic grid through the SE 230 kV Pecém II substation.

The Dunamis Photovoltaic Complex, meanwhile, began operating on September 24 in the municipality of Santana do Matos, Rio Grande do Norte (RN). Comprising 36 generating units distributed across four plants (Dunamis I to IV), the project has a total installed capacity of 117.54 megawatts (MW). The project has an estimated investment of R$569 million, contributing to the economic and social development of the region.