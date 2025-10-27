Spain provisionally awards €839 million to 11 GWh of energy storage projects

From ESS News
Spain’s Instituto para la Diversificación y Ahorro de la Energía (IDAE) has issued a provisional funding proposal for the country’s first call for innovative energy storage projects, co-financed through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) 2021–2027 budget.
The call, launched in May, allocated €839.7 million ($977.3 million) – 20% more than initially planned – with only about €59,000 remaining unawarded. Developers have pledged €1.99 billion in total investment for 144 projects representing 2.61 GW and 11.14 GWh of capacity.
Battery energy storage systems accounted for 124 of the selected projects, while 17 involved thermal or power-to-heat storage and three were pumped hydro sites.
