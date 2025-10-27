Spain provisionally awards €839 million to 11 GWh of energy storage projects

The Spanish energy agency has proposed funding for 144 energy storage sites totaling 2.61 GW and 11.14 GWh under a European Regional Development Fund program.

Image: Greg M. Cooper, Borrego Solar

Share

From ESS News

Spain’s Instituto para la Diversificación y Ahorro de la Energía (IDAE) has issued a provisional funding proposal for the country’s first call for innovative energy storage projects, co-financed through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) 2021–2027 budget.

The call, launched in May, allocated €839.7 million ($977.3 million) – 20% more than initially planned – with only about €59,000 remaining unawarded. Developers have pledged €1.99 billion in total investment for 144 projects representing 2.61 GW and 11.14 GWh of capacity.

Battery energy storage systems accounted for 124 of the selected projects, while 17 involved thermal or power-to-heat storage and three were pumped hydro sites.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Mercedes unveils car with 20% efficient ultra-thin solar coating
21 October 2025 Mercedes-Benz unveiled its first car prototype with a silicon-free, 20%-efficient nanoparticle solar coating that powers the vehicle even when off and...