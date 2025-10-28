Saudi Arabia awards 3 GW of solar in sixth renewables tender round

SPPC has awarded contracts for four new solar projects in Saudi Arabia with a combined capacity of 3 GW.

The project awards come within the framework of the sixth phase of the country’s National Renewable Energy Program, which is supervised by the Saudi Ministry of Energy. The procurement exercise began with a tender in September 2024.

The sixth-round projects include the 1.4 GW Najran solar energy project, in the Najran region of southern Saudi Arabia.

It will be developed by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) at an LCOE of $0.0110/kWh, representing the second-lowest LCOE generation for solar globally to date. The record is currently held by the Shuaiba 1 solar project, a 600 MW site in Saudi Arabia that was awarded in a 2021 tender.

Masdar has also won the 600 MW Ad Darb Solar PV IPP plant, in Jazan province of southeastern Saudi Arabia, at an LCOE of $0.0136/kWh.

The newly signed projects also features the 600 MW Samtah Solar PV IPP Plant in the Jazan province, awarded to a consortium of SPPC and EDF Power Solutions International at an LCOE of $0.0149/kWh.

Meanwhile, a consortium consisting of TotalEnergies and Al Jomaih Energy & Water Company has been selected to develop the 400 MW Sufun Solar PV IPP Plant, located in the Hail province in north-central Saudi Arabia, at an LCOE of $0.0151/kWh.

SPPC also signed an agreement for a 1.5 GW wind project alongside the four solar sites. According to data on the company’s website, 43.2 GW of renewables projects have been signed across the six rounds of Saudi Arabia’s renewable energy program, including 12.3 GW already connected to the grid. By the end of 2025, the total capacity tendered for is expected to reach 64 GW.

In September, SPPC announced a request for qualification for 3.1 GW of solar capacity across four projects in the seventh round of the country’s renewable energy tender program.

Saudi Arabia's operational solar capacity surpassed 4.2 GW by the end of 2024, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).