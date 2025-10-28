OMC Power, Honda partner on repurposed EV battery storage in India

From pv magazine India

OMC Power, a distributed renewable energy (DRE) company targeting a 1 GWp clean energy portfolio in India, and Honda Motor have partnered on energy storage solutions and battery repurposing from the electric mobility ecosystem.

Building on pre-studies conducted over recent years, Honda and OMC have demonstrated the potential of repurposing Honda’s detachable and portable batteries, originally used in electric two- and three-wheelers, for storage-based clean energy applications. When integrated with OMC’s systems, these batteries already provide reliable power to remote schools, clinics, telecom towers, small businesses, and solar rooftops. The model, set to launch by January 2026, extends EV battery lifecycles while supporting stationary energy storage needs.

“In India, where the shift toward electric motorcycles is progressing, Honda will strive to establish a resource-circulating value chain by facilitating the repurposing of end-of-life electric motorcycle batteries,” said Minoru Kato, executive officer and chief officer for Motorcycle and Power Products Operations at Honda Motor. “Through this initiative, with a comprehensive approach from the perspective of both our products and business activities, Honda will contribute to addressing societal issues and making people’s daily lives more enjoyable.”

The strategic alliance will co-develop advanced energy storage solutions, creating a new business vertical for OMC. The partnership will enable large-scale deployment for mini-grid stabilisation, telecom infrastructure, rooftop hybrid solar systems, and other distributed energy applications, complementing OMC’s four core business areas and strengthening India’s Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) model.

Backed by Mitsui & Co. and Chubu Electric Power of Japan, OMC Power has rapidly expanded its distributed clean energy portfolio across North and Central India. With over 500 smart mini-grids operational, the company powers telecom towers, solarises institutional rooftops, and enables climate-resilient livelihoods at the grassroots.

OMC is also executing one of the world’s largest sustainable healthcare solarisation projects in Uttar Pradesh, covering more than 200 hospitals and medical colleges under the renewable energy service company (RESCO) model. The initiative guarantees uninterrupted power for critical healthcare services, generates local employment, and is expected to eliminate over 125,000 metric tons of CO₂ emissions annually.