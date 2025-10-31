Ireland earmarks €27 million for energy communities

Community-based climate action schemes in Ireland will share an investment package of almost €27 million coming from the State’s Climate Action Fund (CAF).

The CAF funding is being awarded as part of the Community Climate Action Programme that supports projects encouraging climate action through education, engagement, and capacity building at a local level. A previous phase of the program saw a total of €24 million allocated to 650 community climate action initiatives.

Ireland’s Minister of Climate, Energy and the Environment, Darragh O’Brien, said the first phase of the program was very successful in promoting climate action in communities.

“Through the Community Climate Action Programme (CCAP), people in towns and villages nationwide have already come together to make real change — from installing solar panels on community centers, to creating shared bike schemes, restoring local biodiversity, and reducing energy use in public buildings. With the launch of the new phase of CCAP, local authorities can continue empowering community groups to take practical steps that build vibrant, low-carbon, and resilient communities for generations to come,” he commented.

To be eligible for a slice of the funding from this second phase of the program, community projects have to address five themes: community energy, travel, food and waste, shopping and recycling, and local climate and environmental action.

The funding is administered by local authorities. A list showing the breakdown of the funding allocated to each local authority is available on the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment’s website.

Community groups and project leaders can find details and resources on the scheme on the website.

In addition to the Community Climate Action Programme, the CAF also funds the Schools for Photovoltaic Programme, which was introduced in 2023 to provide funding for schools nationwide to install rooftop solar panels with a capacity of around 6 kW.