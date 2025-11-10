‘Catastrophic failure’ at Waratah Super Battery in Australia

From ESS News
Akaysha Energy has struck trouble at its Waratah Super Battery in Australia, set to be one of the largest batteries in the world in both power output and capacity at 850 MW / 1,680 MWh. One of the BESS plant’s three high-voltage transformers has suffered a “catastrophic failure,” just days from final testing, according to reporting from The Australian Financial Review, leading to significant delays.
The details emerged from an internal memo sourced by the newspaper. In the memo, Akaysha CEO Nick Carter acknowledged that one of the three 350 MVA high-voltage transformers, supplied by Wilson Transformer Company, suffered a “catastrophic failure” during testing over a weekend in November.
The transformer suffered unspecified damages and was declared beyond repair, with a second of the trio of transformers now de-energized as a precautionary measure for further inspection.
