Antaisolar launches single-axis tracker

Chinese PV mounting system manufacturer Antaisolar has launched a new horizontal single-axis solar tracking system.
Named AT-Spark, the tracker is designed for utility-scale solar plants and measures up to 143 m in length. Each tracker can accommodate between 90 and 120 solar modules, depending on their size.
“AT-Spark features a multi-slew drive system and an octagonal torque tube, increasing stiffness by 40% and strength by 50%, while reducing material costs by 30%,” the company said in a statement. “With 145 mm and 170 mm shaft options, AT-Spark adapts to a variety of terrains and wind conditions. Its newly patented dual-spherical bearing automatically adjusts to terrain slopes, minimizing the need for manual alignment.”
The tracker offers a rotation range of approximately 60° with an accuracy of 2°. It can tolerate north-south slopes of up to 15% and requires foundations such as ramming, pre-drilling, concrete piles, or poly-hybrid composite (PHC).
The system is designed to withstand wind speeds of up to 70 m/s and temperatures ranging from -30°C to 60°C. Each tracker uses a single controller that operates a synchronous multi-point slew driver powered by a 24 V DC motor.
“Equipped with the SmartTrail control system, AT-Spark integrates Antaisolar's advanced tracking algorithm to optimize module angles based on direct, diffuse, and reflected irradiance, thereby maximizing energy yield,” the company added. “Having passed 42 extreme tests, it offers IP65/IK07 protection, industrial-grade chips, and encrypted data communication. The mobile app, SCADA Station, and SCADA Remote allow for real-time monitoring, remote control, and intelligent O&M management.”
