Waaree Energies starts solar module production in India

Waaree Energies has commenced operations at its 1.5 GW solar module manufacturing facility in the Indian state of Gujarat. This follows the commissioning of its 2.1 GW facility in Chikli.

Image: Waaree Energies, pv magazine

From pv magazine India

Waaree Energies has started operations at its 1.5 GW solar module manufacturing facility in Samakhiali–Kutch, India. The plant, operated by subsidiary Sangam Solar One, comprises two production lines with an annual capacity of 750 MW each.

The launch follows the commissioning of Waaree’s Chikli facility in Navsari district, India, where two solar module lines with an annual capacity of 1,050 MW each began production on Nov. 14, 2025, totaling 2.1 GW.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Waaree’s total solar module manufacturing capacity reached 18.7 GW, including 16.1 GW in India and 2.6 GW in the United States. Its solar cell manufacturing capacity at the Chikli facility is now fully operational at 5.4 GW, the largest of its kind in India.

