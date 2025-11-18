Namibia opens 120 MW solar tender

Namibia’s national electric power utility company, NamPower, has launched a tender covering six 20 MW solar projects.

According to the available tender document, the six projects will be procured on an independent power producer (IPP) basis.

The opportunity is open to qualified international bidders, with interested applicants invited to pay a registration fee of NAD 6,000 ($348.98) to access the full bidding documents.

NamPower has set a deadline to make payment of Jan. 13, 2026, ahead of a deadline for applications on January 30.

In June, NamPower began building a 100 MW solar project in southern Namibia, the country’s largest solar project under construction. In September, the Namibian government granted an Environmental Clearance Certificate for a 3 GW solar project set to be used for green hydrogen and green ammonia production.

Namibia’s cumulative installed solar capacity reached 163 MW at the end of 2024, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).