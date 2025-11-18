Namibia opens 120 MW solar tender

Namibia’s national electric power utility company, NamPower, has launched a tender covering six 20 MW solar projects.
According to the available tender document, the six projects will be procured on an independent power producer (IPP) basis.
The opportunity is open to qualified international bidders, with interested applicants invited to pay a registration fee of NAD 6,000 ($348.98) to access the full bidding documents.
NamPower has set a deadline to make payment of Jan. 13, 2026, ahead of a deadline for applications on January 30.
In June, NamPower began building a 100 MW solar project in southern Namibia, the country’s largest solar project under construction. In September, the Namibian government granted an Environmental Clearance Certificate for a 3 GW solar project set to be used for green hydrogen and green ammonia production.
Namibia’s cumulative installed solar capacity reached 163 MW at the end of 2024, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.