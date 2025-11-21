Engie completes 800 MWh battery in Belgium, considers expansion

From ESS News
Just a few weeks after starting commercial operation of the first half of its battery park in Vilvoorde, Engie has also connected the second 100 MW/400 MWh portion to the high-voltage grid.
This milestone marks the full commissioning of the entire 200 MW/800 MWh capacity, making it one of Europe’s largest battery parks. The battery energy storage system (BESS) at Engie’s Vilvoorde gas power plant site, north of Brussels, was completed barely 16 months after the groundbreaking ceremony and two months ahead of schedule.
The French energy major said in a press release last week that it is now exploring the possibility of expanding the Vilvoorde project with a third section, which would bring total capacity to 300 MW/1,200 MWh.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
