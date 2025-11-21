Oscal releases 2 kW battery for home, off-grid use
The Chinese company said its 2,016 Wh portable LiFePO₄ energy-storage system is expandable to 22,176 Wh with additional battery modules. It delivers 2,400 W output, offers 16 ports, app-based control, and includes built-in audio and lighting features for home, travel, and off-grid use.
Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer Oscal has launched a new portable energy-storage system for home and travel applications.
The Oscal Power Max 2400 Pro is built around a 2,016 Wh LiFePO₄ battery and supports up to ten BP2400 Pro expansion modules, enabling a total capacity of 22,176 Wh.
The unit delivers 2,400 W of continuous output and integrates 16 ports, including 12 V/24 V interfaces for RV and truck users.
According to Oscal, the system can operate as a portable off-grid power source or connect to a home’s on-grid setup to help manage electricity costs, store renewable energy, or feed surplus power back into the grid where local regulations permit.
The main unit measures 47 cm × 29 cm × 30 cm and weighs 24.45 kg. Each expansion battery measures 47 cm × 29 cm × 19.5 cm and weighs 18.65 kg. Users can monitor and control the system via a smartphone app over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.
Oscal has also integrated lifestyle features, including a 25 W subwoofer, 10 W tweeter, and a built-in LED lighting module aimed at outdoor use and emergency-power scenarios.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.