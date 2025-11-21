Oscal releases 2 kW battery for home, off-grid use

The Chinese company said its 2,016 Wh portable LiFePO₄ energy-storage system is expandable to 22,176 Wh with additional battery modules. It delivers 2,400 W output, offers 16 ports, app-based control, and includes built-in audio and lighting features for home, travel, and off-grid use.

The OSCAL Power Max 2400 Pro

Image: OSCAL

Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer Oscal has launched a new portable energy-storage system for home and travel applications.

The Oscal Power Max 2400 Pro is built around a 2,016 Wh LiFePO₄ battery and supports up to ten BP2400 Pro expansion modules, enabling a total capacity of 22,176 Wh.

The unit delivers 2,400 W of continuous output and integrates 16 ports, including 12 V/24 V interfaces for RV and truck users.

According to Oscal, the system can operate as a portable off-grid power source or connect to a home’s on-grid setup to help manage electricity costs, store renewable energy, or feed surplus power back into the grid where local regulations permit.

The main unit measures 47 cm × 29 cm × 30 cm and weighs 24.45 kg. Each expansion battery measures 47 cm × 29 cm × 19.5 cm and weighs 18.65 kg. Users can monitor and control the system via a smartphone app over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

Oscal has also integrated lifestyle features, including a 25 W subwoofer, 10 W tweeter, and a built-in LED lighting module aimed at outdoor use and emergency-power scenarios.

