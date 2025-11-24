Kuwait broadens bidding pool for 500 MW PV tender

The Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) has opened bidding for a 500 MW solar project.

The government agency has invited all bidders that prequalified for the Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya Renewable Energy Phase III Zone 2 solar PV independent power project to submit their proposals.

The list comprises previously announced consortia led by Chinese solar developer Jinko Power; France's EDF, UAE-based Masdar; Saudi Arabian utility ACWA Power; and US-based Swift Current.

KAPP’s most recent update adds a sixth consortium, led by China’s Tianjin Zhonghuan New Energy, to the list of qualified bidders, alongside three qualified companies: France’s TotalEnergies and Türkiye’s Kalyon Enerji and Limak Yatirim.

The applicants have been requested to submit a non-refundable fee of KWD 7,700 ($25,059) to obtain full bidding documents. A closing date for applications has not been disclosed publicly.

The selected contractor will be responsible for the development, financing, supply, engineering and construction of the plant, as well as its operation and maintenance. A 30-year power purchase agreement with Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity and Water and Renewable Energy will be put in place.

KAPP has specified that the winning bidder will be exempt from customer duties up to 10% on imported equipment, machinery, spare parts, raw materials, construction materials and tools required for implementation during the first ten years of the project.

The solar plant will be located in the Jahra Governorate of northwestern Kuwait within the Shagaya Renewable Energy Park, which consists of several renewable energy power plants, including wind, solar, concentrated solar power (CSP) and battery storage.

In June, KAPP announced the six prequalified bidders for the 1.1 GW Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya Renewable Energy Phase III Zone I solar project, which will also be built within the park.

Figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency state that Kuwait had approximately 50 MW of installed PV capacity and 50 MW of CSP capacity by the end of 2024. A forecast from Rystad Energy expects Kuwait’s solar capacity to increase to 2.9 GW by the end of the decade, before reaching 10.1 GW by 2035.