Global grid-scale BESS deployment rises 38% through October

Global grid-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) deployments have hit 156 GWh year-to-date. Over 153 GWh are still slated for commissioning in 2025, though delays and cancellations are likely to trim that total by year-end.

Image: Rho Motion

From ESS News

Global grid-connected battery energy storage system (BESS) installations have reached 156 GWh through October 2025, up 38% year-on-year compared with the same period in 2024, according to the latest data from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence’s Rho Motion.

China saw a 27% increase, while Europe and North America both recorded growth of 21%. Remarkably, the rest of the world (ROW) experienced a staggering 242% jump in deployments, highlighting a rapid acceleration of BESS adoption outside the traditional major markets.

In October, the global grid-scale BESS market added 12.7 GWh of new capacity, up 29% year-on-year. China led the gains, contributing just under 8.8 GWh of utility-scale BESS – a 72% increase from September – including one giga-scale vanadium flow battery.

