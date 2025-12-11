India’s Trontek enters home storage market with new lithium systems

From pv magazine India

Trontek has entered the residential energy storage market with the launch of the Powercube 1.4 kWh and Powercube 2.7 kWh lithium-ion battery systems that support both solar and grid charging.

The move marks a significant strategic shift for Trontek, which has been a battery partner for electric mobility, particularly e-rickshaws, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and industrial power systems. The company said its Powercube units are designed for grid backup and hybrid solar use, offering higher storage efficiency, improved performance, and longer operating life than conventional lead-acid options.

The Powercube range is available in Standard and Premium models.

The Standard series includes the Powercube 1.4 kWh (12.8V/105 Ah) with a compact state-of-charge indicator and the Powercube 2.7 kWh (25.6V/105 Ah) without a display. Based on lithium ferro phosphate chemistry, the batteries offer more than 4,000 cycles for multi-year reliability. Round-trip efficiency exceeds 90%, reducing energy losses.

The Premium 1.4+ kWh and 2.7+ kWh versions feature an upgraded LED status display for improved visibility and monitoring.

“As rooftop solar expands, residential energy needs get more complex, and sustainability becomes mainstream, home-level storage will sit at the heart of our nation’s energy transition,” said Samrath S Kochar, founder and CEO of Trontek. “By bringing our technology directly into households, across high-potential markets, we are helping accelerate India’s vision of a cleaner, more resilient and energy-independent future.”

Powercube 1.4 kWh and Powercube 2.7 kWh will be available through Trontek’s authorised distributor and channels.