Geon launches new inverter battery for residential, commercial use

Indian battery manufacturer Geon has unveiled an all-in-one inverter battery storage system for residential and commercial applications.

The new product is suitable for many types of Home UPS/Inverters, including square wave, sine wave and solar.

“Gelithium simplifies the traditional backup setup by combining the inverter and lithium battery into a single sealed unit, eliminating the need for external cabling or bulky backup batteries,” the company said in a statement. “This compact, all-in-one design reduces installation complexity for dealer partners, saves indoor space for users, and removes routine servicing requirements, making it an efficient solution for homes, clinics, small retail outlets, offices, and light commercial applications.”

The system is available in two versions with an inverter rated capacity of 1,250 VA and 2,500 VA, respectively.

The Gelithium1250 product measures 364 mm x 230 mm x 275 mm and weighs 25 kg. It has a battery capacity of 100 Ah, a battery voltage of 12.8 V, and an inverter input voltage of 220 V.

The Gelithium2500 system has a size of 300 mm x 335 mm x 450 mm and weighs 50 kg. It features the same battery capacity as the smallest product, a battery voltage of 25.6 V, and an inverter input voltage of 220 V.

Both devices have a charging current of 18 A, a maximum input voltage range of 100 V to 290 V, and an inverter output frequency of 50 Hz. They rely on lithium-iron-phosphate (LiFePO4) prismatic cells supported by a battery Management System, fast-charging capability and multi-layer protection features.

“The in-built safety features keep the system reliable even during long hours of use,” the company stated. “Overall, Gelithium is a practical and future-ready backup solution that keeps customers satisfied, reduces the need for service, and offers strong value for distributors and partners.”