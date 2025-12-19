Canon testing solar at Japanese data center

Japan-based optical imaging and printing technology company Canon announced that its Canon IT Solutions Inc. unit has begun testing an industrial photovoltaic system designed to power its data center in Nishitokyo, located in the western part of Tokyo Metropolis, Japan.
“Since April 2024, Canon ITS has been procuring renewable energy from external sources, and this demonstration experiment aims to further strengthen its renewable energy utilization efforts,” Canon said in a statement.
The data center is described as a Tier 4 high-performance facility, the highest level of reliability under the Uptime Institute’s classification system. This designation indicates that the data center is designed to be fault-tolerant. It currently serves unspecified companies in the financial, manufacturing, and cloud computing sectors.
Canon explained that the PV system can generate approximately 69 MWh of electricity annually. It is also intended to diversify power supplies in the event of a disaster or emergency, though no further technical details were provided.
“Going forward, we are considering the introduction of storage batteries and other renewable energy technologies, as well as new power procurement methods such as off-site PPAs,” Canon ITS added. “By generating a portion of our electricity through in-house renewable energy, we will evaluate ways to reduce both environmental impact and electricity costs.”
