Canon testing solar at Japanese data center

Canon IT Solutions has begun testing a solar PV system to power its Tier 4 data center in Nishitokyo, aiming to boost renewable energy use and reduce costs. The system is expected to generate around 69 MWh annually and enhance power resilience during emergencies.

Aerial view of Nishitokyo Data Center Buildings

Image: Canon

Share

Japan-based optical imaging and printing technology company Canon announced that its Canon IT Solutions Inc. unit has begun testing an industrial photovoltaic system designed to power its data center in Nishitokyo, located in the western part of Tokyo Metropolis, Japan.

“Since April 2024, Canon ITS has been procuring renewable energy from external sources, and this demonstration experiment aims to further strengthen its renewable energy utilization efforts,” Canon said in a statement.

The data center is described as a Tier 4 high-performance facility, the highest level of reliability under the Uptime Institute’s classification system. This designation indicates that the data center is designed to be fault-tolerant. It currently serves unspecified companies in the financial, manufacturing, and cloud computing sectors.

Canon explained that the PV system can generate approximately 69 MWh of electricity annually. It is also intended to diversify power supplies in the event of a disaster or emergency, though no further technical details were provided.

“Going forward, we are considering the introduction of storage batteries and other renewable energy technologies, as well as new power procurement methods such as off-site PPAs,” Canon ITS added. “By generating a portion of our electricity through in-house renewable energy, we will evaluate ways to reduce both environmental impact and electricity costs.”

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Pakistan unveils new net metering rules for rooftop PV
18 December 2025 Pakistan’s National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has initiated a public consultation on proposed revisions to solar net-metering regula...