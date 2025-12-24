European Energy switches on 148 MW of solar in Denmark

Danish green energy company European Energy has connected a 148 MW solar project in Denmark.

The Glejbjerg solar park, located in the Vejen municipality of southern Denmark, comprises 238,368 PV modules installed on a fixed-tilt mounting system that is supported by 572 solar inverters.

Annual production is expected to reach 133 GWh, equivalent to the electricity consumption of around 33,000 Danish households.

Poul Jacobsen, EVP and Head of EPC in European Energy, revealed that the project has come online ahead of schedule, with construction taking around one year in total.

Glejbjerg Solar Park is connected at the same grid point as the nearby 175 MW Holsted Solar Park, also owned by European Energy, which is already operational. A statement from the company says the shared grid infrastructure creates a natural linkage between the two assets, including the integration of battery energy storage.

Earlier this month, Swedish independent power producer Alight completed a 215 MW solar project in Lolland, southern Denmark. Alight acquired the project from European Energy for an undisclosed sum in March.

Denmark surpassed over 4 GW of cumulative installed solar capacity by the end of 2024, according to figures from Danish PV association Dansk Solcelleforening.

European Energy secured development approval for a 1.1 GW solar project in Queensland, Australia, earlier this week.