Solar to occupy no more than 0.6% of UK farmland by 2030

Solar installations will occupy no more than 0.6% of the United Kingdom’s utilized agricultural land by 2030, according to DESNZ.
The UK ministerial department shared the figure in response to a recent FoI request that asked how much agricultural land will be used for ground-mounted solar projects.
Its response points to the UK government’s solar roadmap, published in June, which set out plans to achieve up to 47 GW of solar by the end of the decade.
DESNZ said the 0.6% figure would only be reached if all new capacity modeled under the roadmap’s high-end policy scenario were to be ground-mounted. It added that the calculation was based on the United Kingdom’s total utilized agricultural land area of 16.8 million hectares.
The FoI request also asked the department to explain its claim that ground-mounted solar would occupy 0.4% of UK land under its high-end policy scenario, up from about 0.1% today.
In response, DESNZ pointed to Annex 1 of the solar roadmap, which says the 0.4% figure would be reached in the “very unlikely scenario” where no progress on rooftop solar is made and all new solar capacity is ground-mounted projects.
The percentage was calculated under the assumption of 4 acres/MW for new projects, based on land area estimates using the government’s Renewable Energy Planning Database alongside data on the United Kingdom’s total land area from the country’s Office of National Statistics.
The United Kingdom added at least 2.5 GW of solar in 2025, according to provisional data. While the country’s largest PV plant to date entered operations in July, 2025 has also been a strong year for distributed solar, with the UK’s annual record for rooftop solar installations broken in November.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.