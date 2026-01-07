Saudi Arabia reveals qualified bidders for 3.1 GW solar auction

SPPC has published the list of qualified bidders for Saudi Arabia’s seventh renewable energy tender program.

The solar tender opened in September 2025 and featured four solar projects: a 1.4 GW (AC) site near Hima, a 600 MW (AC) plant near Bisha, a 500 W (AC) project near Madinah and a 600 MW (AC) array near Mawqaq. It also included a call for two wind energy projects totaling 2.2 GW.

SPPC’s list of qualified bidders includes 22 companies for the solar PV projects. A total 16 of these companies qualified as managing and technical members, while a further six qualified as managing members. The full list of qualified bidders is available here.

The selected bidders will develop and build the facilities on a build-own-operate basis. SPPC has yet to publicly announce the next stage of the tender.

Saudi Arabia’s sixth renewable energy tender launched in September 2024, featuring four solar projects totaling 3 GW of new capacity. The procurement exercise concluded in October 2025 with the award of each project.

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co. (Masdar) was awarded the 600 MW Ad Darb Solar PV IPP plant and 1.4 GW Najran solar energy project, the latter of which was won with the second-lowest levelized cost of electricity generation for solar globally to date.

A consortium of Saudi Electricity Company and EDF Power Solutions International was awarded the 600 MW Samtah Solar PV IPP plant, while a consortium of TotalEnergies and Al Jomaih Energy & Water Company was selected to develop the 400 MW Sufun Solar PV IPP Plant.

Saudi Arabia’s renewable energy tenders form part of the country’s National Renewable Energy Program which is targeting 50% of the Kingdom’s electricity to come from renewable energy sources by 2030.