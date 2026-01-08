French regulator highlights flexible grid connections, battery queue pressures

France’s energy regulator says wider use of flexible grid connections is becoming essential as solar and battery projects compete for limited network capacity, with storage connection queues now totaling 2.8 GW.

Image: Roman Soto, Pixabay

From ESS News

France’s energy regulator, the Commission de régulation de l’énergie (CRE), said meeting the country’s energy transition targets will require flexibility to be built into renewable energy projects from the outset, according to its 2025 report on smart grids.

The biennial report assesses the digitalization and operational readiness of the French power system and identifies grid constraints that could limit how much solar and energy storage capacity can be connected in line with France’s 2030 and 2050 targets.

The CRE said projects that can accept power limits, provide local flexibility, and be remotely controllable will have an advantage in securing grid access.

