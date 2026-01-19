Poland draft grid law could slow solar and storage investment, warns industry

The Polish Photovoltaic and Energy Storage Association (PSFiME) says proposed changes to Poland’s energy law could impose high upfront costs on developers, raising market entry barriers and unfairly favouring large, well-capitalized players.

Image: Aliaksandra Yadzeshka, Unsplash

Share

From ESS News

Poland’s solar and energy storage industry is raising the alarm towards a draft amendment to the country’s energy law that could stall new renewable energy projects and undermine private investment, especially from domestic players.

The concerns focus on draft legislation UC84, which would change the rules for connecting renewable energy projects to the power grid. PSFiME argues that the proposal introduces upfront financial requirements. While financial requirements are typical in battery energy storage projects, the approach is considered to be incompatible with standard project development and financing models given a non-refundable model.

In an interview with Onet.pl, PSFiME president Ewa Magiera said the draft law would shift the entire financial burden of grid capacity planning onto investors.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Sodium-ion batteries gain momentum: Unigrid launches commercial deliveries as Altris, Draslovka forge Europe’s first supply chain
16 January 2026 With lithium prices reaching a two-year high in early 2026, sodium-ion batteries are once again in the spotlight, as innovators on both sides of the A...