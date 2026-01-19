Poland draft grid law could slow solar and storage investment, warns industry

From ESS News

Poland’s solar and energy storage industry is raising the alarm towards a draft amendment to the country’s energy law that could stall new renewable energy projects and undermine private investment, especially from domestic players.

The concerns focus on draft legislation UC84, which would change the rules for connecting renewable energy projects to the power grid. PSFiME argues that the proposal introduces upfront financial requirements. While financial requirements are typical in battery energy storage projects, the approach is considered to be incompatible with standard project development and financing models given a non-refundable model.

In an interview with Onet.pl, PSFiME president Ewa Magiera said the draft law would shift the entire financial burden of grid capacity planning onto investors.

