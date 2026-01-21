Guyana plans three utility-scale solar parks

The government of Guyana has unveiled plans for three utility-scale solar parks in region ten of the country with a cumulative capacity of 15 MW.

The three projects, valued at $22.6 million, consist of a 3 MW, 4 MW and 8 MW solar array to be built across separate sites that will be supported by at least 22 MWh of battery energy storage.

Construction of the solar farms is being carried out by a joint venture between SUMEC Complete Equipment and Engineering Co., Ltd., a construction company based in Nanjing, China and Chinese power equipment manufacturer XJ Group Corporation. The works are expected to take 18 months, with integration into the power system anticipated by the first quarter of 2027.

The project is being implemented under the Guyana Utility Scale Solar Photovoltaic Program, which is aiming to build 33 MW of utility-scale solar farms with accompanying battery storage across regions two, five, six and ten of the country. It is being managed by energy company Guyana Power and Light alongside the Guyana Energy Agency.

A statement available on the government’s website says the program is intended to reduce government subventions, lower dependence on fossil fuel power generation and improve electricity services to support new infrastructure.

Guyana is also supporting the development of residential solar via its Solar Photovoltaic Home Energy Systems project, which as of July last year, had added 4.8 MW of installed capacity across the country's ten administrative regions since its inception in July 2023.

Last August, the government announced the island of Leguan had secured energy independence thanks to the inauguration of a 0.6 MW grid-forming solar farm tied to 1.2 MWh of battery storage.

Guyana’s cumulative solar capacity reached 17 MW by the end of 2024, according to statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).