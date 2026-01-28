EU installs 27.1 GWh of battery storage in 2025 as utility scale leads

From ESS News
The European Union’s battery energy storage fleet has grown for the 12th consecutive year, marking yet another record year for new installations. According to a new report from SolarPower Europe, 27.1 GWh were deployed in 2025, up 45% year on year, mostly powered by utility-scale systems.
This confirms that Europe has already expanded its battery fleet tenfold since 2021, rising from 7.8 GWh to 77.3 GWh today. To meet its energy flexibility needs by 2030, the European Union must now repeat this tenfold increase, scaling to around 750 GWh by the end of the decade, the industry association said in its market review.
A watershed year for Europe’s battery storage market emerged in 2025, as utility-scale systems became the main driver of expansion, delivering 55% of all newly added capacity. Improved market conditions and strengthened policy frameworks enabled large-scale projects to reach record levels.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
