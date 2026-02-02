Europe contracts nearly 24 GWh of BESS under flexibility purchase agreements in 2025

From ESS News

In a record-breaking year for flexibility in Europe, nearly 12 GW/24 GWh of BESS capacity was contracted under flexibility purchase agreements (FPAs) and optimization agreements, triple the volume recorded in 2024, according to Pexapark’s Renewables Market Outlook 2026. FPAs have emerged as the backbone of BESS bankability, unlocking infrastructure-style capital and enabling rapid expansion beyond Great Britain into Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands.

Contract innovation accelerated, with tolls, floors, and financial structures such as day-ahead swaps becoming mainstream, while new buyer profiles – including traders, insurers, and hedge funds – entered the flexibility market. By contrast, traditional European PPA momentum cooled in 2025 as markets adjusted to lower capture expectations. Total disclosed contracted PPA capacity fell to 13.1 GW across 247 deals, down from 15.3 GW in 2024.

