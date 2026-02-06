Chinese PV Industry Brief: Solar manufacturers forecast 2025 losses

Hoshine Silicon Industry forecasts a full-year 2025 net loss attributable to shareholders of CNY 3.3 billion to 2.8 billion ($454 million to $ 385 million), with profit declining sharply year on year. The company said the industrial silicon market saw a significant contraction in demand amid photovoltaic supply–demand adjustments, driving down prices and weighing heavily on its PV-related business. According to Chinese commodity market research company Baiinfo, the average price of industrial silicon feedstock fell about 27% year on year in 2025, reducing both revenue and margins. While polysilicon fundamentals showed gradual recovery, weak short-term demand and high inventories persisted.

Risen Energy projected a 2025 forecast of net loss of CNY 2.3 billion to CNY 2.9 billion. The company cited sustained low PV product prices due to supply–demand mismatch, alongside impairment provisions on long-term assets under prudent accounting standards.

Jolywood forecast a full-year loss for 2025 of CNY 1 billion–1.5 billion, attributing it to ongoing sector-wide imbalance, persistent low-price competition, and rising costs of key raw materials such as polysilicon and silver paste. The company said continued low product prices and higher input costs compressed margins, while loss-making orders and impairment provisions further impacted profitability.

Irico Group New Energy Co. Ltd. reported unaudited revenue results for the year ending 31 December 2025 in the range of CNY 2,885 million to CNY 2,915 million, a decrease of 11.02% to 11.94% compared to the previous year. The net loss attributable to the shareholders of the parent company was between CNY 542 million and CNY 592 million, up 44.15% to 57.45% compared to the previous year’s loss of CNY 376 million. Glass manufacturer noted that its photovoltaic glass sales volume had increased in 2025 compared to 2024 but year-on-year prices declined due to an imbalance between supply and demand.

The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMA) reported no quoted prices or transactions for mainstream polysilicon products, with market sentiment turning increasingly cautious and new orders fully stalled. Downstream buyers focused on digesting inventories, and purchasing interest remained weak. January domestic polysilicon output fell 8.3% month on month to about 102,000 metric tons, mainly due to supply cuts by Yongxiang, GCL Technology, and Lihao Qingneng. February output is expected to fall below 85,000 metric tons, roughly matching reduced wafer production plans. Meanwhile, wafer prices continued to decline. Average prices fell to CNY 1.20 ($ 0.17) per piece for N-type G10L wafers, down 4.76% week on week; CNY 1.26 for G12R, down 4.55%; and CNY 1.45 for G12, down 4.61%. Cell and module prices remained stable at CNY 0.41–0.45 per watt and CNY 0.71–0.75 per watt, respectively. Analysts attributed wafer weakness to soft end-market demand, rising silver prices increasing downstream costs, and significant production cuts that sharply reduced wafer procurement. Operating rates were reported at 50% and 46% for two leading manufacturers, 50%–68% for integrated producers, and 50%–70% for others.