ACME Solar signs 190 MW hybrid PPA with SECI in India
ACME Solar Holdings has signed 25-year 190 MW wind-solar hybrid power purchase agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) requiring 50% annual capacity utilization factor and 80% daily peak supply obligation.
ACME Solar Holdings, through its ACME Urja One unit, has signed a 25-year PPA with SECI for a 190 MW wind-solar hybrid project in India with assured peak power supply.
The project is part of 380 MW of hybrid capacity, with the PPA secured for the first 190 MW. The agreement requires a minimum annual capacity utilization factor (CUF) of 50% and an obligation to meet 80% of peak power requirement on a daily basis.
The company said grid connectivity has been secured for the solar, wind and battery energy storage system (BESS) components. The tariff has been adopted by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), and the power procurement plan has been approved by the relevant state electricity regulatory commission.
The project is financed by Power Finance Corp. (PFC) under Phase II of the company’s existing sanctioned facilities. Connectivity and transmission infrastructure are scheduled for completion within the commercial operation date (COD) timeline set in the PPA.
Following the agreement, ACME Solar’s total PPA-signed portfolio stands at 5,820 MW, including 1,240 MW signed in the current fiscal year.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.