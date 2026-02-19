ACME Solar signs 190 MW hybrid PPA with SECI in India

ACME Solar Holdings, through its ACME Urja One unit, has signed a 25-year PPA with SECI for a 190 MW wind-solar hybrid project in India with assured peak power supply.

The project is part of 380 MW of hybrid capacity, with the PPA secured for the first 190 MW. The agreement requires a minimum annual capacity utilization factor (CUF) of 50% and an obligation to meet 80% of peak power requirement on a daily basis.

The company said grid connectivity has been secured for the solar, wind and battery energy storage system (BESS) components. The tariff has been adopted by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), and the power procurement plan has been approved by the relevant state electricity regulatory commission.

The project is financed by Power Finance Corp. (PFC) under Phase II of the company’s existing sanctioned facilities. Connectivity and transmission infrastructure are scheduled for completion within the commercial operation date (COD) timeline set in the PPA.

Following the agreement, ACME Solar’s total PPA-signed portfolio stands at 5,820 MW, including 1,240 MW signed in the current fiscal year.