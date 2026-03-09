Hinen releases residential off-grid inverter

China-based inverter and energy storage system provider Hinen has unveiled a 3 kW off-grid inverter intended for applications in residential solar and backup power applications.

The device, dubbed N3300S, integrates a solar inverter and charge controller in a compact unit designed for small off-grid and hybrid PV systems.

The inverter features pure sine wave output and a high-frequency architecture, which the manufacturer says helps deliver stable AC power for common household appliances. It also includes a built-in maximum power point tracking (MPPT) charge controller, allowing photovoltaic modules to charge connected batteries.

The new product is available in three versions with a rated power of 2.4 kW, 3.0 kW, and 3.3 kW. It has the capability to handle short-term surge loads of up to 6 kVA for brief periods, making it suitable for powering common household appliances including refrigerators, pumps, and sensitive electronics, according to the manufacturer.

The integrated MPPT solar charge controller can manage PV arrays with voltages ranging roughly between 30 V and 120 V, and it can process up to 60 A of solar charging current, with MPPT efficiency reaching approximately 98%.

The unit is designed for indoor use, with a protection rating of IP21, and operates in ambient temperatures from 0 C to 55 C,

According to the company, the N3300S supports multiple power sources, including PV, grid electricity, and diesel generators. Users can configure input priority between solar and grid power via system settings, enabling flexible energy management depending on local conditions or electricity tariffs.

The device can also switch between grid and off-grid operation within up to 10 milliseconds, which helps maintain continuous power for sensitive loads such as routers, refrigerators, and lighting, the company said. It also incorporates a bypass mode, enabling stable operation even in systems that temporarily operate without batteries.

In addition, the inverter includes automated generator control via dry contacts, allowing it to start or stop diesel generators as required by system conditions. The unit also features multiple safety protections against overload, short circuit, and deep battery discharge.

The N3300S is designed to work with both lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries, including models requiring lithium battery activation functions. It also supports cold-start operation, enabling the system to power up directly from battery storage without a grid connection.

For monitoring, the inverter can be equipped with optional Wi-Fi or GPRS connectivity, enabling remote supervision and system performance tracking.