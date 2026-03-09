Thermocold debuts air-to-water heat pump for commercial buildings

Italian heating and cooling specialist Thermocold has unveiled a new series of air-to-water heat pump with axial fans and scroll compressors.

Dubbed AWA HP SEA/XEA, the new system comes in a variety of versions and capacities.

“High energy efficiency is assured by oversized heat exchange coils and high-energy performance fans,” the company said in a statement. “Due to the innovative profile, the EC fans ensure high efficiency by reducing power input and sound emissions.”

The series includes many models, ranging in cooling capacity from 128 kW to 632 kW and in heating capacity from 124 kW to 644 kW. They include 2 to 6 fans, depending on the model, and require a power input of 41.1 kW to 191.8 kW in heating mode. The input in cooling mode ranges from 43 kW to 295.78 kW.

The system's coefficient of performance (COP) ranges from 3.05 to 3.49 across the entire series.

All models can operate at outdoor temperatures as low as -15 C and supply water at 60 C. The product line is available with either R454B or R410a refrigerant. Weight varies by model from 1,327 kg to 4,652 kg.

The product line has different configurations, including different acoustic and hydraulic versions with a water tank. Optional accessories include soft-start components, anti-freeze protection, water strainers, and leak detectors.

“The products are easy to install and maintain,” the company concluded. “They are also compliant with local regulations. The AWA HP SEA/XEA heat pump boasts exceptional efficiency levels in both heating and cooling, making it eligible for regional subsidy programs.”