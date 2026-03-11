China commissions first urban underground vanadium flow battery system

From ESS News

China has deployed its first urban underground VFB system, a 1.25 MW installation in a commercial building basement by Sichuan Tianfu Energy Storage Technology and Sichuan Chemical Group.

The project addresses space and safety constraints that limit lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries in dense urban areas. It aims to address the growing demand for energy storage in dense urban environments, where safety regulations and space constraints are increasingly limiting the use of conventional battery technologies.

The system is designed to support a 1.1 MW air-conditioning load, ensuring a stable power supply during periods of peak demand and grid restrictions.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.