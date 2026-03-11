InfinityPV releases new compact solar simulator

Danish provider of printed electronics equipment InfinityPV has introduced a compact solar simulator for small- to medium-sized solar cell testing and controlled-illumination experiments.

Named ISOSun Vis, the systen can simulate light conditions in the 390–700 nm range.

“Equipped with six independently tunable LED channels (UV, blue, green, amber, red, white), it allows accurate reproduction of both indoor and outdoor spectra, including an AM1.5G setting,” the company said in a statement. “With Class A ratings for spectral uniformity and temporal stability, the ISOSun Vis ensures reliable and consistent measurements.”

Measured 21 mm above the base of the lamp, the simulator has spatial uniformity of class A over a 30 mm diameter area, class B over a 40 mm diameter area, and class C over a 55 mm diameter area. Its temporal instability is rated class A for both short- and long-term operation.

The simulator has a total intensity ranging from 0 to 131,400 lux. Its illuminance levels for UV are 0–14,490 lux; for blue 0–52,900 lux; for green 0–28,200 lux; for amber 0–9,580 lux; for red 0–13,400 lux; and for white 0–54,500 lux.

It measures 37 cm × 22 cm × 22 cm and weighs 5.8 kg.

“Its lightweight design makes it easy to use in laboratories, offices, or research environments,” the company explained. “A simulator program, provided for free with the lamp, furthermore, gives you the possibility to easily find the settings of the lamp to fit the spectral output to a reference spectrum. In addition to relative tuning of individual colors, the lamp allows varying the overall light intensity as a single entity.”