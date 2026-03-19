Panasonic claims world’s first trial of cybersecurity monitoring for grid-scale BESS

From ESS News

Panasonic has announced a full-scale cybersecurity monitoring trial for a grid-scale BESS facility in Japan.

The trial, which is performed by Panasonic’s holding company and its subsidiary, Panasonic Solution Technologies (PSTC), and in collaboration with Itochu, one of Japan’s largest general trading and investment companies, will take place under mostly simulated conditions. The companies note that technical and operational challenges prevent live validation efforts.

In addition, the press release notes that “[f]or security reasons, the location and detailed specifications of the demonstration facility have not been disclosed,” including the duration and scale of the test, or the number of battery systems and containers that will be tested.