Panasonic claims world’s first trial of cybersecurity monitoring for grid-scale BESS

A Japanese joint-pilot will test grid-scale BESS with a range of local and remote attack vectors, with cybersecurity monitoring to watch for indications of anomalies.

A large-scale battery storage station in Japan

Image: Wikimedia Commons / Qurren

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From ESS News

Panasonic has announced a full-scale cybersecurity monitoring trial for a grid-scale BESS facility in Japan.

The trial, which is performed by Panasonic’s holding company and its subsidiary, Panasonic Solution Technologies (PSTC), and in collaboration with Itochu, one of Japan’s largest general trading and investment companies, will take place under mostly simulated conditions. The companies note that technical and operational challenges prevent live validation efforts.

In addition, the press release notes that “[f]or security reasons, the location and detailed specifications of the demonstration facility have not been disclosed,” including the duration and scale of the test, or the number of battery systems and containers that will be tested.

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The companies note that an unspecified “cybersecurity monitoring solution” will be deployed at the grid-scale BESS facility to evaluate its monitoring effectiveness. Specifically, the test will assess “whether continuous monitoring of communications and system behavior under conditions representative of actual grid operations enables early detection of anomalies and accurate situational awareness.”

In addition, the project will “identify implementation and operational challenges and key considerations associated with deployment in commercial settings,” as the joint effort attempts to understand the realities of grid-scale BESS deployments in the field.

The tech will use logic specifically designed for power-control communications used in grid-scale BESS, including protocols and command behaviors unique to energy management systems such as IEC 61850 or DNP3. Panasonic does offer its branded Verzeuse solution for automotive cybersecurity, which may serve as some aspect of the backbone of the technology.

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