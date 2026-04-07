Croatia tenders 56 MW solar-storage project

Croatia’s state-owned electricity company Hrvatska Elektroprivreda (HEP) is seeking bidders interested in developing a 56 MW solar project alongside up to 200 MWh of battery energy storage.

According to a tender listing published by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the project will be located in the Sukošan municipality within the western county of Zadar.

The tender is being run as an open, two-stage procurement process with the initial call inviting bidders to submit their pre-qualification proposals by May 12.

Additional details on HEP’s website state the chosen developer will be responsible for the preparation and leveling of the site, construction of an access road and internal network of roads and installation of the solar power plant’s complete electrical infrastructure.

The project also includes the build of a new 100/33 kV substation with connection to the existing 110 kV Zadar – Istok Biograd transmission line to enable connection to the transmission grid.

HEP adds that the project is backed by support from EBRD. A location permit for the planned 54.8 hectare site has already been obtained, with a construction permit expected by the second quarter of next year. It is planned to reach the ready-to-build stage by the end of 2026.

Croatia’s cumulative solar capacity passed 1.2 GW by the start of December 2025, with solar forecast to surpass wind in terms of installed capacity for the first time this year.

The Croatian government recently unveiled plans to invest €40 million ($46.2 million) in household solar, battery and heat pump installations as part of its tenth package of energy support measures.