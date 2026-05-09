Solar PV accounted for 29% of electricity generation in Chile in March, with instantaneous peaks reaching 75%

Solar photovoltaic energy generated 2,141 GWh in Chile’s National Electric System (SEN) in March 2026, equivalent to 28.7% of total monthly generation, according to the latest bulletin from Generadoras de Chile, the trade association representing electricity generation companies. During the month, solar output reached an instantaneous peak share of 75.1% on March 14 at noon.

Operational photovoltaic capacity stood at 11,999 MW at the end of March, with an additional 10,203 MW of renewable capacity under construction, primarily solar projects and storage systems.

The report shows that renewable energy sources supplied 62% of the SEN’s monthly generation, with the renewable share exceeding 50% throughout all 31 days of March. On March 1 at 2:00 PM, renewables reached an instantaneous peak of 92.6%.

Regionally, Antofagasta contributed 35% of total solar generation, followed by Atacama with 22% and the Metropolitan Region with 7%.

Total installed capacity in the SEN reached 38,005 MW in March 2026, of which 26,553 MW corresponded to renewable technologies or 69.9% of the total. Solar PV remained the largest renewable source with 11,999 MW, followed by wind power at 5,965 MW and run-of-river hydropower at 4,005 MW.

In terms of development, Generadoras de Chile reports 10,474 MW under construction in the SEN, of which 2,753 MW corresponds to solar PV and 6,358 MW to battery energy storage systems (BESS), including standalone projects and hybrid solar-storage facilities. Renewable projects account for 97.4% of all capacity under construction.

Energy storage continues to expand alongside solar development. Chile currently has 2,529 MW / 8,786 MWh in operation, 6,361 MW / 22,479 MWh under construction, and 10,560 MW / 52,833 MWh in environmental assessment. A significant share of operational systems consists of BESS units co-located with photovoltaic plants, designed to shift solar generation to evening hours and reduce curtailment.

In the environmental permitting pipeline, 14,587 MW of renewable capacity is under review, including 10,366 MW of solar PV (57.5% of the total), 4,005 MW of BESS, and 1,957 MW of hybrid solar-wind projects.

The report also highlights operational challenges associated with high renewable penetration. In March, curtailment reached 595.8 GWh, or 20% of total solar and wind generation. Of this, 430.3 GWh corresponded to solar and 165.5 GWh to wind.

Generadoras de Chile attributes the curtailment primarily to grid security constraints and transmission congestion, particularly along the Charrúa–Puerto Montt corridor, which experienced congestion during 39.7% of hours in March.