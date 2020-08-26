Hanwha Q Cells was biggest winner in Portuguese solar auction

South Korean solar panel manufacturer Hanwha Q Cells was the biggest winner in the Portuguese national PV auction which concluded yesterday.
The company confirmed to pv magazine reports it had been successful in winning six of the twelve generation capacity lots allocated in the exercise, without revealing final solar electricity prices or assigned capacity. “The company will provide further details shortly,” a spokesperson said.
Portuguese financial newspaper Jornal de Negocios, citing an article in rival title Expresso, has reported Hanwha secured around 300 MW of the 700 MW available, with all of its project bids featuring energy storage. The other winners, according to Expresso, were Spanish utility Iberdrola, Italian peer Enel and renewables developer Tag Energy, part of the French Impala Group.
The auction results are still to be announced. On Monday, Expresso reported the exercise had attracted a world record low solar power bid of €0.0112/kWh ($0.0132).
