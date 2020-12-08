Neoen energizes 140 MW solar park linked to 3.2 MW/2.2 MWh of storage in El Salvador

From pv magazine Latam
The facility supplies 4% of the energy in the Salvadoran wholesale market, which is equivalent to the annual consumption of 255,000 average homes. The plant is also linked to a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 3.3 MW/2.2 MWh that began operating at the end of February and is intended to regulate the network frequency with high precision.
The $143 million project was financed by the Dutch Development Bank (FMO), the French Development Agency (Proparco), and the Inter-American Development Bank.
The Capela Solar plant will be the second large-scale PV facility built by Neoen in El Salvador. The first, the 101 MW (DC) Providencia solar park, was commissioned in May 2017. The project, which is selling power to the national grid at a price of $0.1019/kWh, was selected by CNE in the country’s first auction for solar and wind, held in 2014.
