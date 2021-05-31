JinkoSolar improves efficiency of n-type monocrystalline TOPCon solar cell by 0.35%

Chinese solar manufacturer JinkoSolar claimed to have reached a 25.25% conversion efficiency for a large-area, n-type, TOPCon, monocrystalline-silicon cell.

The result was confirmed by China's National Institute of Metrology and beats the company's previous record of 24.9%, achieved in January.

“Material upgrades integrated into the cell process and fabrication on a practical size of 267.4cm2 of high-quality monocrystalline Czochralski (CZ) silicon substrates allowed the Company to achieve 25.25% cell efficiency,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “To achieve this extremely high solar cell efficiency using ultra-thin polysilicon, several advanced technologies have been implemented including JinkoSolar's high-quality N-type wafer, passivating contact technologies, advanced diffusion system, surface passivation, metallization of crystalline solar cells and other innovative technologies.”

In January 2020, when the cell had, still, an efficiency of 24.2%, Jinko said it was based on its HOT design and featured tunnel-oxide passivating contact (TOPCon) technology. The cell features a 267.72cm2 monocrystalline silicon substrate grown using the Czochralski method. At the time, JinkoSolar had also announced it achieved a 23.1% conversion efficiency for an n-type monocrystalline solar PV module based on this cell technology.