Malawi’s first grid scale solar project will shortly be followed by a second

With the president of Malawi having switched on the nation's first utility-scale solar plant this week, a London-based multilateral development body involved in the project confirmed plans are under way to get a second grid connected by “early 2022.”
President Lazarus Chakwera flicked the switch at the 60 MWac Salima Solar Plant developed in the Kanzimbe neighborhood of Salima district, around 110km northeast of Lilongwe on the shore of Lake Malawi.
Solar and sustainability
Via the UP Initiative, pv magazine is diving deep into the topic of what it means to be truly sustainable in the solar industry; looking at what is already being done, and discussing areas for improvement. Quarterly themes have thus far covered the use of lead in solar, raw material sourcing for batteries, green finance, circular manufacturing, PV module recycling, agriPV, and workers’ rights. Contact up@pv-magazine.com to learn more.
The InfraCo Africa Development Group backed by the governments of the Netherlands, Switzerland and the U.K. reported the inauguration ceremony in a press release yesterday which also said the 20 MWac Golomoti solar park being planned in Dedza district would be the first utility scale solar, grid-connected photovoltaic plant in sub-Saharan Africa to feature a battery of the type intended.
The update appears to indicate a setback for the latter project, given Chinese inverter maker Sungrow announced in May the Golomoti facility would be operational this year. As reported by pv magazine, Sungrow said the 20 MW/10 MWh project would feature its MV solar-plus-storage technology with lithium-ion batteries making up the storage component.
Popular content
The Salima project, which was yesterday named Utility Scale Project of the Year at the awards ceremony held by the Africa Solar Industry Association, was initially developed by InfraCo Africa, Toronto-based renewables company JCM Power Corp, and South African investor Matswani Private Capital. InfraCo said Matswani was replaced by Dutch overseas development bank the FMO (Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij voor Ontwikkelingslanden) in the funding stage related to construction of the site.
Salima and Golomoti will both sell electricity to national utility Electricity Supply Corp of Malawi Ltd. Both power purchase agreements were signed in September 2018, with InfraCo specifying the Salima contract will run for 20 years.
JCM and InfraCo are also working on the Golomoti project, which appears to have assistance from a web of U.K. government bodies, with InfraCo describing the arrangement as receiving support “from Business Energy and Industrial Strategies [sic] International Climate Finance through Innovate UK’s Energy Catalyst and RINA.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.