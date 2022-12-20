BVG to set up 2 GW solar module fab in India

From pv magazine India

India-based BVG has announced plans to set up 2 GW of solar panel production capacity in northern India. The first phase will be a 500 MW, fully automated module line with equipment sourced from Spain’s Mondragon Assembly.

BVG will produce PV modules via its solar division, BVG Clean Energy, which provides customized turnkey solutions for the residential, commercial and industrial, and utility-scale segments.

The company expects the 500 MW module line to become operational by September 2023. The facility will produce modules based on M10, half-cut cells and will be designed to produce more than 2,000 modules per day.

“This line will be fully upgradable to next-generation modules and cell sizes between M3 to M12 and up to 15BB, and has the option of producing glass-glass and/or glass-back sheet modules,” said BVG Clean Energy CEO Pankaj Dhingra.