Mitsubishi to supply 150 MW/600 MWh storage for US solar projects

Origis Energy announced it contracted Mitsubishi Power Americas to supply batteries for the development of three battery energy storage systems in the southeast US. The projects total 150 MW/600 MWh of capacity and will be co-located at solar facilities.
The projects will include Mitsubishi Power Emerald batteries and are planned to come online over the next two years. They will use Mitsubishi’s energy management system and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system to control charge and discharge cycles, monitor the system’s status, send alarms and alerts, and enable long-term data storage. The company has more than 2.5 GWh of utility-scale battery energy storage projects in various stages of deployment globally.
“The Emerald storage solution technology we’re delivering for Origis follows rigorous NERC CIP and IEC 62443 Security Development Lifecycle Process policy and processes aligned to industry best practices,” said Alejandro Schnakofsky, vice president of global strategy, energy storage solutions, Mitsubishi Power Americas. “It is imperative in everything we do to protect energy systems and operators with the strongest level of cybersecurity possible,” he added.
The grid-scale energy storage projects offer services like arbitrage, energy market participation, transmission and distribution deferral services, renewable capacity support, curtailment avoidance, grid frequency regulation, and voltage support.
Origis has over 1.5 GW of operational and contracted projects in the US southeast, and over 4 GW across the country.
