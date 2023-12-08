The Hydrogen Stream: Masdar signs more hydrogen deals at COP28

SkyNRG has agreed to work with Masdar, Port of Amsterdam, and Zenith Energy Terminals to explore the feasibility of a dedicated liquefied green hydrogen supply chain. “The parties will join their efforts to study a liquefied green hydrogen supply chain, focusing on production by Masdar and export to the port of Amsterdam to provide hydrogen to regional industries, as well as the European hinterland,” said Masdar.

ACWA Power has signed a deal with Indonesia's state-owned electricity provider and PT Pupuk to develop Indonesia's largest green hydrogen facility, the Garuda Hidrogen Hijau (GH2) Project. Set to commence commercial operations in 2026, the project will use 600 MW of solar and wind power, producing 150,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually, with an estimated project cost exceeding $1 billion, said ACWA Power. The bidding process for engineering procurement and construction is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024, with financial close by the end of 2025.

Wood Mackenzie says oil and gas majors currently hold an 8% market share of announced global net low-carbon hydrogen production capacity, emphasizing a push for small-scale project operations before 2030. Despite their current modest share, the analysis suggests the potential for unannounced projects to quickly alter the landscape, with over 750 companies involved in hydrogen plans. Wood Mackenzie foresees an increase in the majors' market share as low-carbon hydrogen reaches a crucial investment inflection point.