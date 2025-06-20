Daikin launches new single-zone heat pumps for residential use

Japanese heating system manufacturer Daikin has unveiled a new residential heat pump series that allows homeowners to heat and cool a space independently.
Dubbed Oterra 115V, the new single-zone system features Daikin inverter technology and the company's new Signa flareless adaptor for “easier” installation and copper pipe connections.
“The inverter compressor is the heart of a Daikin system and maximizes energy savings and provides absolute comfort while only providing the energy needed to heat or cool a space,” the manufacturer said in a statement.
The systems use difluoromethane (R32) as the refrigerant and have a heating capacity of 9,000 BTU/h to 12,000 BTU/h. Their heating range is -15 C to 18 C while the cooling range is between 10 C and 46 C.
The heat pumps also feature a cooling seasonal energy efficiency rating (SEER2) of up to 20 and a heating seasonal performance factor (HSPF2) of up to 9. Sound levels are rated at 25 dB(A) for the indoor units and 46 dB(A) for the outdoor units.
The new products rely on a single-slot 15 A breaker and come with a 12-year parts limited warranty.
