Deye launches 2 kWh hybrid ESS for residential, off-grid PV

From ESS News

Chinese inverter manufacturer Deye has launched a new micro-hybrid ESS for residential and off-grid applications.

The AE-F(S)2.0-2H2 system combines a microinverter, battery module, and BMS. Its setup features a 2-kWh battery, and up to four expansion modules can be added to a total storage of 10kWh.

“It offers multiple output ports, meeting the diverse energy needs of various devices simultaneously, whether at home or in the great outdoors,” Deye said. “Equipped with two maximum power point trackers (MPPTs) and a high PV power input of 1,600 W, it can be paired with over 99% of photovoltaic panels on the market, offering maximum flexibility. “

To keep reading, please visit our ESS News website.