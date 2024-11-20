Juwi to build 20 MW/11 MWh solar-plus-storage project in Senegal

Germany's Juwi Renewable Energies will build a 20 MW solar PV project in Senegal to supply 20% of the energy needs for Eramet's Grande Côte mineral sands mine. Juwi's South African office will oversee the project, which includes 11 MWh of battery storage.
“The project will reduce carbon emissions by 25,000 tons annually and create over 100 jobs during its construction and maintenance phases,” said Juwi. “The off-grid hybrid installation, among the largest in Senegal, will reduce the mine's reliance on heavy fuel oil, improve production stability, and align with Eramet's global decarbonization strategy.”
Juwi will secure ZAR 600 million ($33.2 million) for the project.
“By leveraging Juwi's expertise in off-grid solar and storage solutions, alongside their engineering capabilities for complex ground conditions, and Eramet's commitment to sustainability, the project sets a new benchmark for innovation in the mining sector,” said Paris-based Eramet.
The Grande Côte mine, located in Diogo, western Senegal, ranks as the world's fourth-largest producer of mineral sands, including ilmenite, leucoxene, zircon, and rutile. Operations began in 2014, employing 2,000 people. The site also runs a 36 MW heavy fuel oil power plant to support its activities.
