‘Brazilian solar arrays will include energy storage by 2027’

From ESS News

Solar-plus-storage hybrid systems will enter the Brazilian consumer market within two to three years, according to Júlio Bortolini, photovoltaic unit manager at Brazilian conglomerate Soprano.

That will mean distributors will need to expand their product portfolio and educate clients on the use of such systems, Bortolini told pv magazine.

With solar-plus-storage systems making up around 2% of Soprano sales, Bortolini said equipment distributors will have to consider that hardware cost reductions pose a challenge.

“The lower the price of the generator, the more we have to invoice to achieve the same revenue value,” he said.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.