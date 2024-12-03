‘Brazilian solar arrays will include energy storage by 2027’

Batteries will form part of the consumer picture within two to three years, according to Júlio Bortolini, from Brazilian conglomerate Soprano.

Image: Sarangib, Pixabay

Share

From ESS News

Solar-plus-storage hybrid systems will enter the Brazilian consumer market within two to three years, according to Júlio Bortolini, photovoltaic unit manager at Brazilian conglomerate Soprano.

That will mean distributors will need to expand their product portfolio and educate clients on the use of such systems, Bortolini told pv magazine.

With solar-plus-storage systems making up around 2% of Soprano sales, Bortolini said equipment distributors will have to consider that hardware cost reductions pose a challenge.

“The lower the price of the generator, the more we have to invoice to achieve the same revenue value,” he said.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Mercedes-Benz testing new solar paint
02 December 2024 Mercedes-Benz said it is now evaluating a 20%-efficient, non-silicon photovoltaic coating that is significantly cheaper than conventional solar module...