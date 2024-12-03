British Columbia offers funding for First Nations renewables

The Canadian province of British Columbia has allocated CAD 7.7 million ($5.5 million) to projects in seven communities, including a 3.8 MW solar farm, energy storage, and a pre-feasibility study on hydrogen production.

Image: La Croisière Verte

Share

British Columbia has allocated CAD 7.7 million for clean-energy projects in seven First Nations regions to reduce reliance on diesel power.

The Ulkatcho First Nation will use CAD 1 million to build a 3.8 MW solar farm, while the Uchucklesaht Tribe Government will receive CAD 2.8 million for a battery energy storage system supporting solar and hydropower systems.

“Ulkatcho Energy Corporation’s solar farm project marks a new path for Ulkatcho,” said Stephen James, CEO of the Ulkatcho Group of Companies. “It will displace a significant amount of diesel use in the community while creating lasting economic and environmental benefits.”

The Tahltan Nation will use CAD 200,000 to pilot a small-scale solar system, while the Gitga’at First Nation will receive CAD 2 million for a 948 kW hydroelectric facility. The Dease River First Nation will get CAD 930,000 to support a 550 kW hydroelectric project.

Heiltsuk First Nation will use CAD 200,000 for a prefeasibility study on hydrogen production, and the Old Masset village council will receive CAD 600,000 to install a biomass heating system.

“We are committed to our goal of reducing diesel consumption in remote off-grid communities by supporting capacity building and forming strategic partnerships,” said British Columbia Energy Minister Adrian Dix. “First Nations are leaders in this transition as we work together to build cleaner and healthier communities for people living in BC’s most remote places.”

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Mercedes-Benz testing new solar paint
02 December 2024 Mercedes-Benz said it is now evaluating a 20%-efficient, non-silicon photovoltaic coating that is significantly cheaper than conventional solar module...