British Columbia offers funding for First Nations renewables

British Columbia has allocated CAD 7.7 million for clean-energy projects in seven First Nations regions to reduce reliance on diesel power.

The Ulkatcho First Nation will use CAD 1 million to build a 3.8 MW solar farm, while the Uchucklesaht Tribe Government will receive CAD 2.8 million for a battery energy storage system supporting solar and hydropower systems.

“Ulkatcho Energy Corporation’s solar farm project marks a new path for Ulkatcho,” said Stephen James, CEO of the Ulkatcho Group of Companies. “It will displace a significant amount of diesel use in the community while creating lasting economic and environmental benefits.”