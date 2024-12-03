Sinovoltaics updates financial stability ranking for PV inverter manufacturers

Sinovoltaics, a Hong Kong-headquartered technical compliance and quality assurance service provider, has released the fourth edition of its global PV Inverter Manufacturer Ranking Report. It tracks financial stability scores over time, from December 2021 to September 2024.

Highlights this quarter, according to Sinovoltaics, include India-based Sineng Electric moving up to 16 from 18, China’s Ginlong (Solis) Technologies shifting up from 29 to 25, and General Electric climbing to 21 from 19.

The top spot was retained by China’s Hoymiles Power Electronics and one more company was added compared to the previous edition, bringing the total to 33 inverter manufacturers.

The top 10 group includes Hoymiles Power Electronics and APSystems (Yuneng Technology), both based in China, followed by Irish energy management specialist Eaton and US-based Enphase Energy. China-based Kstar Science and Technology and Sinexcel, Switzerland-based ABB, Taiwan-based Delta Electronics, France’s Schneider Electric, and China-based Sungrow round out the top 10.

The global ranking report is free to download. It is based on the Altmann Z-scores of publicly traded manufacturers.

Sinovoltaics describes the Altmann Z-score as a quantitative formula that relies on publicly available information about corporate income and balance sheet values to measure the financial health of a company.

The financial strength assessment is based on a credit-strength test based on profitability, leverage, liquidity, solvency, and activity ratios. A score that is 1.1 or lower indicates a higher probability of bankruptcy within the next two years, while a higher score of 2.6 or greater indicates a solid financial position.

The reports may be used by buyers or industry stakeholders, such as financial institutions, as part of due diligence, or to help identify financially stable partners. Sinovoltaics also notes that the rankings do not say anything about the actual quality of PV equipment.