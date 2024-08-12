Sinovoltaics updates PV inverter manufacturer financial stability ranking

Sinovoltaics, a Hong Kong-based quality assurance services firm, released the third edition of its Sinovoltaics PV inverter manufacturer financial stability ranking, featuring 32 manufacturers. The ranking is based on publicly available information on publicly traded companies.
The top ten inverter manufacturers are China’s Hoymiles Power Electronics, Irish energy management specialist Eaton, U.S.-based microinverter specialist Enphase Energy, China-based Kstar Science and Technology and Taiwan-based Delta Electronics, followed by China’s Sinexcel, Switzerland-based ABB, China’s Goodwe, France’s Schneider Electric and U.S.-based Emerson.
In this edition, Schneider Electric is new to the top ten, coming up from fifteenth to ninth.
Sinovoltaics notes that the report, which is global in scope and calculated since September 2021, provides insight into how the financial strength of inverter manufacturers has evolved over the past three years. The report is free to download.
The ranking is based on a so-called Altmann Z-score, a quantitative formula that uses multiple corporate income and balance sheet values to measure the financial health of a company. Sinovoltaics assesses a company’s financial strength through a credit-strength test based on profitability, leverage, liquidity, solvency and activity ratios.
A score that is 1.1 or lower indicates a higher probability of bankruptcy within the next two years, while a higher score of 2.6 or greater indicates a solid financial position.
Sinovoltaics has published several other manufacturer rankings for the quarter, including reports focused on battery manufacturers and module manufacturers. It notes that the financial ranking does not indicate the quality of the equipment, rather they are meant to be used as an element of the due diligence process, or to help identify financially stable partners.
