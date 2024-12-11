Juniper Green places 1 GW PV module order with First Solar

From pv magazine India
Juniper Green Energy has signed an agreement with First Solar to procure 1 GW of its Series 7 FT1 CdTe thin-ilm solar panels.
Gurgaon-based Juniper Green Energy said it plans to deploy the modules in projects in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra over the next financial year.
First Solar will deliver the PV modules from its Chennai factory over a two-year period as part of the agreement.
“The agreement allows Juniper Green Energy to reduce its dependence on China given that these modules are truly domestic with no reliance on China’s crystalline silicon supply chains,” said Juniper Green Energy.
The Series 7 FT1 modules are included in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM). They meet domestic Indian content requirements (DCR) and are certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Designed specifically for India’s ground-mounted PV market, the modules optimize balance of system (BOS) costs and lower the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) for solar projects.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.