Juniper Green places 1 GW PV module order with First Solar

From pv magazine India

Juniper Green Energy has signed an agreement with First Solar to procure 1 GW of its Series 7 FT1 CdTe thin-ilm solar panels.

Gurgaon-based Juniper Green Energy said it plans to deploy the modules in projects in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra over the next financial year.

First Solar will deliver the PV modules from its Chennai factory over a two-year period as part of the agreement.

“The agreement allows Juniper Green Energy to reduce its dependence on China given that these modules are truly domestic with no reliance on China’s crystalline silicon supply chains,” said Juniper Green Energy.

The Series 7 FT1 modules are included in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM). They meet domestic Indian content requirements (DCR) and are certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Designed specifically for India’s ground-mounted PV market, the modules optimize balance of system (BOS) costs and lower the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) for solar projects.

Juniper Green Energy, a private-sector renewables producer, is part of AT Group, which manages a $2.5 billion global asset portfolio spanning clean energy, real estate, and hospitality. It has more than 1 GW of operational projects, 3 GW under construction, and nearly 6 GW in its development pipeline, including solar, wind, and hybrid energy installations.